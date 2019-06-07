HUDSON — The ball is back in city council’s court on the Downtown Phase II project.

During a seven-day period, council hosted three work sessions to solicit ideas from the public on how they would like to see the downtown project modified. About 100 people attended the first session May 28, while about 50 came to the second meeting June 1 and about 40 were at the third meeting Tuesday night at the Barlow Community Center.

Council decided to host the meetings after the defeat of a May 7 advisory vote on the plan to develop 20 acres of land west of Morse Road. Testa Companies is the project developer.

Council will discuss Downtown Phase II during its workshop meeting Tuesday. City Manager Jane Howington said there will be a video presentation showing the smart traffic signal technology city officials are interested in installing as part of the downtown project.

“We will have staff with the list of all the comments that [residents have] made,” Howington said. “Some of the major comments and suggestions, we’ll have analyzed some of that as far as traffic impact ... fiscal impact and economic impact. We’ll be able to give council that information. After that, that is where council dialogues and determines where they go next.”

Communications Manager Jody Roberts said during the meeting, council “will be reviewing all the comments and begin discussions on what modifications they may want to further investigate.”

“It is council’s desire to examine all the comments and discuss what a modified plan might include before bringing [developer Joel] Testa into the discussion,” said Roberts, who noted Testa will not attend meeting.

Input from work sessions listed on city website

The city’s website now has a 31-page document listing the input residents provided at the three work sessions, available at hudson.oh.us by clicking on the Downtown Phase II link and then clicking on “View Comments from Work Sessions.” Everyone who signed in at the work sessions and provided their email address will receive it via email.

Howington added the website also includes a rundown on the next steps that must happen if council decides to move forward with the project. The planning commission, council and the Architectural and Historic Board of Review all still would need to review and approve the plan, according to information provided by the city.

Council member Alex Kelemen (Ward 3) on Tuesday said he had some residents ask him “Where do we go from here? How do we incorporate all of this? How soon does council act on it? Anything we can do to help get that information out to the public and council ... would be appreciated.”

Summary of feedback collected

The 31-page document is broken into categories, including housing; commercial; traffic, access and parking; project ideas and concerns; and the timeline and plan. Under the timeline and plan, feedback ranges from liking the overall plan to feeling like the plans needs some modifications to disliking the overall plan and wanting to start over.

Suggestions ranged from scaling down housing and office plans, to eliminating the offices, eliminating a proposed parking garage and even moving city hall downtown and closing Owen Brown Street at Morse Road. Other suggestions included adding more shared green space and more public spaces, a community garden, a community/recreation center, more one-story housing units and using renewable sources of energy.

In preparation for construction in the area, the city’s salt shed and school district’s bus garage are being relocated. The plan currently calls for construction of 138,000 square feet of office space, 63 town homes, 50 condominium flats above businesses and a 250- to 300-space parking structure.

Council’s workshop meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Town Hall, 27 E. Main St.