Signs point to superiority



In most educational settings, all staff members are considered to be an equal and integral part of the team. There can be no display of superiority.

If you drive through the parking lot at Springfield High School, you will notice numerous “Reserved For Staff" signs and another sign that is more glaring.

It reads “Reserved For Librarian.”

You won’t find such a sign even for administrators or any other important positions held in the district.

Having had a career as a librarian, I realize the stigma that goes with the position.

Most teachers feel that they work much harder and make more of an impact than the librarians do. And, truth be told, they truly do.

In fact, Ohio schools have placed 40% of their librarians back into the classroom since 2005 because of budget restraints.

Library clerks are paid much less, and most are really quite competent.

Regardless of any staff changes that may occur down the road, one immediate solution for the staff to have a more level playing field would be to remove the specialized sign and have them all simply read, “Reserved For Staff.”

Frank Sowers

Canton

Another reason to rent

The June 2 article "5 reasons to keep renting" suggests homeownership may have benefits, including tax deductions, but goes on to list five reasons to rent.

There is a sixth reason to rent, and it might be No. 1. The writer does not mention the biggest fallacy — tax deductions may not be real. In past years, 70% of tax filings took the standard deduction. For 2019, with recent tax rule changes, it was estimated that 90% would take the standard deduction. That's right, just 10% get itemized deductions, and not all those deductions are related to your home.

For most people, unless you finance a primary home beyond your means, the interest you pay (plus real estate tax) may not bring federal tax relief. Adding up your deductions won't come near the standard deduction.

Homeownership was once the American dream. Wake up: It may not be a dream, just an illusion. The federal government does not seem to care enough to promote homeownership for people without wealth.

Len Rose

Fairlawn

Credit capitalism

The June 6 column headlined "What Americans started on D-Day" by David Von Drehle of the Washington Post extols the massive material contribution of the United States to the victory of World War II and the massive U.S. financial contribution to rebuilding the postwar world, including war-destroyed Germany and Japan. Of course, all of that is correct, but the oversight in the column is the failure to credit capitalism as the underlying economic force making possible all of those accomplishments, which all subsequent generations of schoolchildren need to know and appreciate.

Richard Fanelly

Stow

Good news day

How good it was to read the June 6 newspaper. The stories and photographs of the superhero window-washers at Akron Children's Hospital and the tribute to D-Day veteran Bill Miller of Fairlawn and the other brave men at Normandy reaffirmed that goodness, honor and humility do exist in this world.

It was the first time in a very long time that I smiled after reading the news.

Marcia Schulz

Silver Lake