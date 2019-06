Akron police have responded to a call about a train hitting a man near East Bartges Street and South Broadway at downtown’s southern edge.

Police received the call about 4:50 p.m. Friday.

Akron police and the Akron Fire Department are on the scene, which is near Metro Regional Transit Authority’s Robert K. Pfaff Transit Center.

Representatives of CSX, the company that operates the train, also are on the scene.

The train is stopped on the tracks.