"Geauga’s Child," a cold case that has haunted authorities in Geauga County for more than two and a half decades, has been solved, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

A newborn baby was found near Sidley Road in Thompson Township on March 25, 1993. The child was partially dismembered and still had his umbilical cord attached. Authorities said the child had been placed in a trash bag and left in a wooded area but was dragged to the side of the road by animals.

Gail Eastwood-Ritchey, 49, of Euclid, the child's mother, has been charged with aggravated murder and murder, according to authorities.

"Her reaction was that she had not even thought about this until we brought it up," Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand said at a news conference Thursday. "She had completely put it out of her mind. She always referred to the baby as 'it.' She really had no emotions as far as that's concerned."

Investigators say Ritchey is still married to the baby's father, but she hid the pregnancy from everyone. They say Ritchey now has three grown children.

Sheriff deputies said familial DNA from a voluntary ancestry online database was used to track Ritchey down. They identified distant family members in 2018.

Detectives used the same techniques that allowed authorities to track down the Golden State Killer. Authorities said the case is the 51st in the nation to be potentially solved using familial DNA techniques.

Authorities said that when they executed a search warrant and arrested the woman, she admitted to giving birth to the child, placing him in a bag and leaving him in the woods.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ritchey also confessed to committing a similar crime with another child in 1991 in Cuyahoga County, two years prior to police finding Geauga’s Child.

A special grand jury was convened Thursday, and Ritchey was indicted. She is being held at the Geauga County Jail without bond until her initial court hearing June 10.

Following the child's discovery, residents across the county arranged for the baby to be buried. People made handmade clothes and donations provided money for a headstone. The boy was laid to rest in the Thompson Township cemetery. Authorities said that to this day, residents care for the boy's grave and leave gifts and flowers.

"To this day even though she admitted involvement, she shows absolutely no remorse and takes no ownership of the baby," Hildenbrand said of the woman. "For this reason, the child will rest in the Thompson Township cemetery and will always be known as Geauga's Child."

Read the full News 5 Cleveland report here.