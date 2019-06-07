CHATHAM TOWNSHIP — A man who was found dead in a burning vehicle in Medina County last month has been identified.

Daniel Mack, 48, of Bellevue was identified as the person found in a vehicle on an oil access road off Garver Road on May 21, the Medina Gazette reported.

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com partner News 5 Cleveland reported the death has been ruled a suicide.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office previously said its communication center received a call reporting black smoke coming from the road, and the Chatham Township Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies found a motor vehicle fully involved in fire. Once the fire was out, fire department personnel and sheriff’s deputies found the body inside the vehicle.

The body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. A representative of that office referred questions to the Medina County Coroner's Office, where Coroner Lisa Deranek was not available for comment Friday morning.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741 or online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.