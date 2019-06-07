Saturday's fourth annual Four Leaf Clover 4-Mile Run will memorialize the St. Vincent-St. Mary graduate who died last month after collapsing a quarter-mile from the half-marathon finish line at the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon.

The Four Leaf Clover Run finish line has been named in honor of 22-year-old Taylor Ceepo, a 2015 St. V-M graduate and 2019 Walsh University graduate, and a moment of silence will be held in her memory before the race, which is at 10 a.m. Saturday on the campus of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

It starts at St. Vincent Church and travels through Akron's West Hill neighborhood, including Glendale Cemetery, finishing on the 50-yard line of the John Cistone Field at St. V-M.

Ceepo had previously participated in Four Leaf Clover Run events, and her family had close ties to the race, according to a news release.

The Medina native also played competitive soccer most of her life. She lettered in 2015, 2016 and 2017 as a midfielder on the Walsh women's soccer team. She was also a four-year starter in St. V-M's soccer program, which climbed as high as No. 4 in the state during her tenure and earned a trip to the district final her senior year.

Ceepo was a National Honor Society student who started her college career as a physical therapy major, graduating this spring as a biology pre-professional major with minors in psychology and chemistry.

Race also honors cancer fighter

Working to unite the Akron-area community in the local fight against cancer, the Four Leaf Clover Run also includes a Family Fun Run and a Finisher’s Festival after the race, with an award ceremony, sponsor tents, BBQ, a live concert with the Spazmatics and family games and activities.

Each year, race organizers pick a local student either fighting or recovering from cancer to receive one-third of the funds raised from race participation.

Its 2019 fighter is Cuyahoga Falls resident Jackson Kunze, a 6-year-old currently receiving specialized treatment in New York for neuroblastoma brain cancer. Jackson was diagnosed at 2 years old, went into remission at 4 and relapsed last year.

Jackson was involved in the design of the official race shirt, with all proceeds going to Jackson and his family. Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters also proclaimed Saturday, June 1 as Jackson Kunze Day in Cuyahoga Falls.

For more information, visit fourleafcloverrun.org.