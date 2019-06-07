AKRON

Homeless man, 48, killed

in train accident

A man was struck and killed by a train late Friday afternoon near East Bartges Street and South Broadway at downtown’s southern edge, police said.

The man was identified as a 48-year-old homeless man from the Akron area. Further details were not available.

According to police, the man had climbed onto a southbound train that was stopped on the tracks. He jumped off the southbound train into the path of a northbound train.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Akron police and the Akron Fire Department were on the scene early Friday evening, which is near Metro Regional Transit Authority’s Robert K. Pfaff Transit Center.

Representatives of CSX, the company that operates the train, also were on the scene.

Police seek man they say

may have robbed 2 stores

Akron police are asking for the public's help in identifying potentially the same man involved in two aggravated robberies.

In the first incident, on May 30, the man entered a store in the 100 block of Ira Avenue, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded he open the register. He then struck the clerk several times with the gun, seriously injuring him.

In the second incident, on Tuesday, the gunman entered a store in the 1000 block of South Main Street and shot a customer in the stomach.

The man should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should not approach him, but call 911, police said.

Anyone with information should call 330-375-2490.

CUYAHOGA VALLEY

Public asked to help find

who set park restroom fire



Rangers at Cuyahoga Valley National Park are asking for the public's help in determining who set fire to a park restroom last weekend.

A Facebook post Friday said someone set fire to the restroom at the Rockside Boarding Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road in Independence, sometime during the afternoon Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-546-5945.

Man accused of having gun

converted into machine gun

An Akron man has been indicted on charges of illegally possessing a 9 mm handgun that was converted into an illegal machine gun, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Thursday.

Kortney D. Moore, 21, was indicted on one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm.

On April 3, Moore had a Glock 9 mm pistol with an installed conversion device that allowed the handgun to be fired fully automatic, police said.

Moore was not permitted to possess any firearm because of previous felony convictions, according to the indictment.

This case is being investigated by assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District Christopher Joyce following an investigation by the ATF federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Akron Police Department.



CUYAHOGA FALLS

School board votes to lay off

13 teachers districtwide

The school board voted unanimously this week to lay off 13 high school through elementary school teachers in an effort to trim the district’s budget.

“It’s always the most painful action we have to make as a top level administrator,” Superintendent Todd Nichols said. “They make contributions that are invaluable. As the district’s enrollment declines, it’s necessary to rightsize the district and be fiscally responsible to our taxpayers. Still, it’s very painful.”

In all, 26 positions were impacted, but the number of layoffs was reduced through retirements and resignations, said Ellen McClure, director of human resources. She added that the call-back process has already started due to retirements and staff leaving.