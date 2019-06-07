A consumer protection lawsuit has been filed against a used car dealership and its co-owners who failed to deliver vehicle titles to customers in Northeast Ohio, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday.

The lawsuit filed in Summit County Common Pleas Court accuses co-owners Jeffrey Corfman and Derek Rutter and their business, Tri-Majestic LLC, of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and Certificate of Motor Vehicle Title Act. Their used car dealership, named Majestic Motors, was located at 1941 E. Waterloo Road in Akron. The dealership closed in 2017.

“This short-lived dealership opened in a hurry, quickly ripped off more than a dozen customers and shut down after less than a year,” Yost said in a news release.

Consumers filed 16 complaints against the business with Yost’s office, most of them alleging that they never received titles for vehicles purchased at the dealership.

Yost’s Consumer Protection Section paid $62,612 from the Title Defect Recision Fund to help affected customers resolve their title problems. The lawsuit seeks reimbursement from Corfman and Rutter, as well as civil penalties and an order preventing the men from holding dealer or salesperson licenses in Ohio.

Attorneys are not listed in court records for Corfman, who according to the suit lives in Florida; Rutter, who according to the suit lives in Massillon; or the business. The case has been assigned to Judge Joy Oldfield.

Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive sales practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.