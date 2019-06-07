Berry delicious: There will be a Strawberry Festival at Bauman Orchards from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. You can pick your own strawberries, have a strawberry doughnut or a sundae or one dipped in chocolate. The orchard is at at 161 Rittman Ave. in Rittman.

Funky parade: The Parade the Circle 2019 put on by The Cleveland Museum of Art is at noon. The Circle Village is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year's theme is Mythology of Illusion.

Cars and planes: The MAPS Air Museum Benefit 10th Annual Car Show starts at 9 a.m. Admission to the show and air museum in Green is $8.