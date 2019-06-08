A person kayaking Saturday morning found a man's body floating in the Ohio and Erie Canal just south of downtown Akron.

He is the third person found or suspected dead in Akron's rain-swollen waterways since Sunday.

Who the man in the canal is or how he died remains under investigation, authorities said.

But fire officials confirmed the body found is not that of 24-year-old Catalino Hernandez, an immigrant from Guatemala who disappeared Sunday while swimming in the Cuyahoga River in Merriman Valley.

While searching for Hernandez Monday, a group of kayakers found another immigrant dead in the river near where Hernandez disappeared, the Chuckery area of Cascade Valley Metro Park.

Ratna Mahat, 62, was reported missing by his family May 31 when he didn't return home after a walk. Authorities do not suspect foul play. Mahat, one of the many Bhutanese refugees who have come to Akron in recent years, appeared to die after getting his clothes entangled in branches on the water.

On Saturday, with Hernandez still missing, another kayaker discovered the body of an unidentified man in the canal south of downtown Akron about 9:35 a.m.

Lt. Sierjie Lash said the man was floating near Dart Avenue and Thornton Street, which is just east of Ohio 59.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's office said it will likely be Monday before it publicly identifies the man.

Meanwhile Saturday, firefighters continued to search the swollen Cuyahoga River for Hernandez.

Hernandez's family was there to help, too, and about noon spotted what they thought were a pair of blue shorts in the water, Akron Police Lt. Rick Edwards said.

That momentary hope dimmed, however, when they didn't find Hernandez.

The search of the river continued.