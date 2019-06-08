Judges named the Akron Beacon Journal the best large newspaper in Ohio for a second consecutive year Friday night at the Cleveland Press Club's annual awards.

Recently retired Editor Bruce Winges accepted the honor on behalf of the staff, which also earned 30 other awards.

The "Akron Beacon Journal does double duty in their editorial commitments," judges wrote. "They report the big stories along with everyone else, but they put the stories about their community front and center and that's commendable."

Prestigious Best of Ohio awards were earned by Copy Editor Mark Price for headline writing and Editorial Page Editor Michael Douglas for editorials. Columnist Bob Dyer finished second for essay writing. Designer Brian Shellito earned second place in cartooning, while Reporter Stephanie Warsmith took third place in the staff reporter category.

Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com category winners included:

Shellito: Multiple illustrations for one story, "Bobby Awards," first place; single cartoon, "Facebook backlash," second place; illustration single image: "Bobby Awards," third place.Dyer: General news column "Baseball dreams really do come true," first place.Price: Headline writing: "Here's looking at Hue," first place.Warsmith: Investigative, "Bullying alleged in prosecutor’s office," third place.Reporter Doug Livingston: Analysis, "Path to diploma blocked for some," second place; general news, "Unrest came home in 1968," second place; politics and government writing, "Housing the homeless a challenge," third place.Reporter Rick Armon: Analysis, "Copley couple torn apart by deportation," first place; general news/single story: "Facial features," third place.Photographer Phil Masturzo: General news photo: "Gun rights march," first place; Sports photos, "Taken down," third place.Reporter & Consumer Columnist Betty Lin-Fisher: Business column, "Lending circles fulfill dreams," first place.Sports Columnist Marla Ridenour: Sports, "1971-1972 Zips formed a bond that will never be ripped apart," third place.Reporter Malcolm Abram: Obituary, "Popular Akron jazz voice silenced," third place; arts and entertainment, "Girls learn to be rock stars," third place.Reporter Amanda Garrett: Investigative, "FBI cyber division arrest reveals face behind the mask," second place.Former Features Editor Lynne Sherwin: Arts and entertainment, "Glitzy show fit for a queen," second place.Photographer Mike Cardew: General News Photo: "Filling out ballot," third place.Reporter/Pulse editor: Clint O'Connor, Reviews/Criticism: "Saluting newspaper movies," third place.Robin Swoboda, freelance columnist: Lifestyle: "There's no one like Mom to share big news," first place and "Read it and weep at doctor's office," third place.Holly Christensen, freelance columnist: Lifestyle, "Sexual assault denies humanity of women," second placeBob Downing, freelance columnist: Travel writing, “A look back at 20 years of traveling,” third place.

There were 801 entries submitted from across Ohio with journalists in other states serving as judges.