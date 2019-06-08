Cats of numerous breeds are competing at the Cat Fanciers’ Association’s Great Lakes Regional Awards Show this weekend at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron.

The event — an all-breed cat show that includes agility contests — opened Saturday and continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Competitions will run all day with eight judging rings that will give each cat eight chances to receive a top award. In addition to pure-bred cats, household cats are being judged.

Food also is available for purchase.

Tickets cost $6 for adults and $5 for children. The John S. Knight Center is at 77 E. Mill St.