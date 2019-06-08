Morality hijacked

Fred Hiatt's June 5 column headlined “We knew Trump, and still elected him” does not speak to why Trump was elected despite his obvious lack of character, or why some "Americans" continue to vote along party lines with the far right on issues such as gun control, abortion and immigration. They even overlook failures like addressing the tragedy of Charlottesville, Virginia.

The "guns for God" mentality that has infiltrated the moral conscience of American Christian belief has taken hold and is attempting to guide the dialogue on what is moral. Women's issues and voices are silenced along with minority voices that don't fall into line with the adopted dialogue.

If you believe that immigrants are bad, you'll accept children dying. If you don't think "black lives matter" is a legitimate protest, you will accept "stand your ground" when black men die.

If women say "time's up" on male subjugation while priests protect one another and demonize women for demanding body autonomy, the "church" will accept demonizing women and calling them heartless "baby killers," and then re-elect a misogynist who calls a beautiful princess "nasty."

That might explain why impeachment remains tactically problematic.

Renee F. DeBose, Akron

Purely political

State Rep. Niraj Antani introduced House Bill 90 with his version of how our youth should be instructed (“Kids could learn about ‘unborn child,’” June 5). For what it’s worth, I have my own proposals:

Women are autonomous human beings who deserve respect. They are not the property of the church, government or men.

The practice of medicine is a demanding profession requiring 12 years of rigorous training. Medicine is not a sideline hobby for politicians.

If a female is pregnant, a male was involved. A mature society recognizes this, and expects him to share responsibility for the outcome. It’s time to stop punishing women for being sexual.

Linda E. Bunyan, Akron

For our posterity

A May 17 editorial, headlined online “Ohio among the extremists in opposing abortion rights,” and letters to the editor have lobbied hard for rights to kill unborn children.

During evil slavery, black men, women and children were property. Those who advocate for abortion consider unborn human beings property.

The preamble of the Constitution calls for securing "the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity. … ” The dictionary by Merriam-Webster defines posterity as “the offspring of one progenitor to the furthest generation” and defines offspring as “the product of the reproductive processes.”

Science proves human life begins at fertilization, created with DNA distinct from his or her mother and father.

Mother Teresa said: “If we remember that God loves us, and that we can love others as He loves us, then America can become a sign of peace for the world. From here, a sign of care for the weakest of the weak — the unborn child — must go out to the world. If you become a burning light of justice and peace in the world, then really you will be true to what the founders of this country stood for.”

Patrick Kunklier, Fairlawn

Keep front plates

While traveling through Summit, Stark and Wayne counties this past week, I noticed many vehicles already without their front license plates. As of now, and until July 1, 2020, that is illegal. You can be stopped by the police and fined; be found guilty of a minor misdemeanor; be cited for another offense; have your car searched; and get ticketed while you are legally parked and fined. It could end up costing you $250 or more. And if you are unsure of what can happen during a traffic stop by the police, there are thousands of videos on YouTube of corrupt police officers and what they have and can do during a traffic stop.

Timothy Manning, Massillon