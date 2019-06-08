AKRON

Beacon Journal collecting

photos for history book

The Akron Beacon Journal, in partnership with the Akron-Summit County Public Library, is soliciting photos from readers for the newest addition to the “Greater Akron Memories” series focused on the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

Readers are urged to bring their photos to the last public scanning session. Photos will be scanned on-site and returned.

The newspaper is looking for general interest photos, such as: commerce, industry, transportation, rural life, and more; photos taken between 1940 and 1969; photos only; photos taken in Greater Akron; limit 10 photos per family.

The last scanning session is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Odom Boulevard Branch Library, 600 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron.

More information and photo submission forms can be found at http://Akron2.PictorialBook.com. Photos also may be submitted on the website.

Falls woman pleads guilty

to workers' comp fraud

A Cuyahoga Falls woman collected her late father’s compensation benefits — totaling nearly $30,000 — for two years, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

Deborah Rosenlieb pleaded guilty last month to workers’ compensation fraud — a fourth-degree felony — in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

The bureau said this was following an investigation.

A judge ordered her to pay $29,418 in restitution to the bureau and serve two years of community service.

The bureau said five other people had been convicted in May of workers’ compensation fraud and other charges that the bureau revealed. So far this year, there have been 38 convictions, the bureau said.

Class to offer close-up

view of city government

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is accepting applications for the third annual class of the Mayor’s Citizens Institute — a free, 10-week program offering residents an inside look at how the city runs.

Participants will engage with city staff, administrators and learn about Akron’s charter form of government. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, live in Akron and apply by June 24.

Classes run from late August through October. Find the application, program details and a course schedule at www.akronohio.gov/MCI. The effort is supported by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Leadership Akron. For more information, contact Summer Hall in the mayor’s office at 330-375-2376 or mayor@akronohio.gov.

Progressives book

immigration attorneys

Summit County Progressive Democrats will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Akron-Summit County Main Library for a presentation and discussion on "The Current State of the Immigration Crisis."

Speaking at the public event are two attorneys versed in immigration law: Brian Hoffman, who worked with Ohio’s rural Latino communities and was managing attorney for the CARA Family Detention Pro Bono Project, and Tania Nemer, a part-time managing attorney at the International Institute of Akron who volunteered at the Family Detention Center along the U.S.-Mexico border.

BARBERTON

Lake Anna concert

series starts this week

A series of Wednesday concerts at Barberton’s Lake Anna Park gazebo will begin this week with the group Frank and Dean, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department announced in a news release.

Concerts are planned for Wednesday, June 19 and June 26. The concerts begin at 11:30 a.m. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 330-848-6740.