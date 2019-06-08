REUNIONS

Chardon High School's Class of 1969: The class will celebrate its 50-year reunion on Friday at Bass Lake Tavern, 426 South St., Chardon. The event will include food, a cash bar, music, a trivia contest and more. Class members who have questions about event should contact Joanie Taddeo at jtaddeo@hotmail.com.

East High School’s Class of 1959: Will celebrate its 60th reunion Aug. 16, 17 and 18 with a golf outing and casual party Friday, reunion dinner at Country Club of Hudson on Saturday, and a Sunday brunch. For more information, contact June at 330-688-6721 or davidson3090@gmail.com.

Hudson High School's All Classes Annual Picnic: All alumni are invited to the picnic that will be held 2-5 p.m. June 23 at Colony Park Pavilion, 6075 Ogilby Drive, Hudson. Email hudsonalumni@gmail.com for more information.

Springfield High School's Class of 1979: Will celebrate it's 40th reunion Sept. 13 and 14 with a school tour, pizza party and football game at 4 p.m. Friday ($10 per person) and a social affair with appetizers and a cash bar at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mogadore Moose Hall ($20). Take a look at the class page on Facebook (SHS79) or email springfieldspartans79@yahoo.com for more information.

Stow High Class of 1969 — Is planning to celebrate its 50th year reunion August 23-25. On Friday night, there will be a get together at Sto-Kent Family Entertainment Center will begin at 6:30 p.m. Reunion dinner will be held at Silver Lake Country Club 6-11pm Saturday. Sunday morning brunch at On Tap will begin at 10 a.m. For more details, contact Betty Bisson Johnson at 614-532-5815 or bjohnson979@columbus.rr.com.

Wadsworth High School's Class of 1984: Will celebrate its 35th reunion at 7 p.m. June 28, at Wadsworth Brewing Company at and 7 p.m. June 29, at Galaxy Patio in Wadsworth. Check class page on Facebook for details or email mrsduzzi@neo.rr.com or billimber@gmail.com.

Woodridge High School's Class of 1964: 55-Year reunion will be held at the Sheraton Suites July 26 and 27. Contact Kerry Callahan Coughlin for more information at coughlik@mac.com or 330-620-7181.

