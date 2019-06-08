Meow: The CFA Cat Show wraps up Sunday at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. There are eight rings set up where the felines compete for the best of the breed. There is even an agility course. The convention center is at 77 E. Mill St. in Akron.

Historic event: It is Vintage Day on Sunday at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron. There will be historical re-enactors inside of the manor house along with vintage "baseball" on the grounds. The Stan Hywet Goodyear Concert Band will also perform. For more, visit stanhywet.org.