ZANESVILLE – Spring just got a little greener for some area schools.



Cash awards totaling $20,000 were announced by Colony Square Mall, promoter of the Extra Credit School Rewards program.



Since September, local schools have been competing for the funds by collecting mall receipts and participating in mall programs. Their efforts are converted into points, which determine each school’s standing in the competition. After calculating each school’s percentage of the total points earned, the $20,000 pot was divided accordingly among the participating schools.



Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Pre-School earned a first place reward of $5,462.73; second place, $3,904.43, was awarded to Perry Elementary; and placing third and earning $2,441.07 was New Concord Elementary.



Also receiving cash rewards:



• Bishop Fenwick Elementary, $1,570.79



• Dresden Elementary, $1,425.00



• Pike Elementary, $1,00.91



• Franklin Local Community School, $868.77



• Zanesville Middle School, $735.81



• West Muskingum Elementary, $704.36



• John McIntire Elementary, $686.91



• Zanesville High School, $332.48



• Roseville Elementary, $300.35



• Philo Junior High, $218.91



• Duncan Falls Elementary, $143.52



• National Road Elementary, $114.09



• Maysville 6-12, $89.86



This was the 11th year for the mall’s school rewards program. Since its inception, Colony Square Mall has given area schools $220,000.



Extra Credit will return for the 2019-20 school year. Schools will compete September through April for a share of $20,000. Schools interested in participating can call Sherri Velliquette or Jessica Brailer, program coordinators, at 740-487-0994.