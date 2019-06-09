A beautiful summer evening drew guests to the rooftop terrace of The Metropolitan Centre in Canton for CommQuest’s Centennial Gala on Thursday evening.

Co-chairs Dan Fuline and Donna Shadle greeted 250 guests and distributed souvenir glasses for a champagne toast.

Rich and Andrea Craig joined Sherri and Frank Monaco for cocktails and conversation while Elaine Campbell and Wendy Lichtenwalter admired the giant ice sculpture, depicting CommQuest’s 100 years of service to the community.

Emcee Eric Belden gave a brief history of the organization that began in 1919, when a group of concerned citizens created an organization to provide adoption services for homeless and orphaned children. Over the years, services and organizations were added, and today CommQuest is one of the largest behavioral health organizations in Ohio, providing hope to more than 20,000 clients on an annual basis through a continuum of addition, mental health and social services.

Spotted in the crowd were Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei and his wife, Bebe, along with Joe and Mary Cusma and Patrick and Teresa Cusma. The Cusma brothers have operated a sober house for men for the past three years.

Chaplain Gil Goodwin gave the invocation before dinner was served by That Little Italian Kitchen. Mike Garcar joined Megan Kelley, Serena Tucciarelli and Eric Line for dinner.

Following dinner and a toast to the next 100 years, everyone sang "Happy Birthday" to CommQuest.

President and CEO Keith Hochadel said CommQuest has served over 350,000 people during the past 100 years, and continues to give hope to 20,000 clients annually.