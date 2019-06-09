The Summit County OVI Task Force will conduct sobriety checkpoints across Summit County this Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Law enforcement agencies typically announce the location or locations of OVI (operating a vehicle under the influence) checkpoints on the morning of the day they are to be held.

OVI checkpoints are meant to deter impaired driving and take impaired drivers off the road. State troopers average 25,000 OVI arrests each year. A first-time offender who is convicted may face one or more years of a suspended driver's license, three days in jail or sobriety classes and fines that can reach $1,000 or more, according to attorneys who represent clients in OVI cases.



