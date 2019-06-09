CUYAHOGA FALLS

Library receives funding

for digital skills training

Cuyahoga Falls Library was selected to participate in Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, an initiative of the American Library Association and the Public Library Association sponsored by Grow With Google, the tech company’s economic opportunity initiative.

The Cuyahoga Falls Library will use the funding to present a Job Seeker Series from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 29. The three-part workshop will include job searching in the digital age, professional headshots and how to improve a LinkedIn presence.

To learn more and register, visit cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

CLINTON

Lawmakers to hold office

hours at veterans hall

State Sen. Kristina Roegner and Rep. Bill Roemer will host joint office hours from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Hall, 8005 Cleveland-Massillon Road, in Clinton.

All are welcome to attend.

Questions may be directed to Roegner's office at 614-466-4823 or Roegner@OhioSenate.gov.

CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Fiscal officer plans

golf outing, pig roast

Summit County Fiscal Officer Kristen M. Scalise will host her ninth annual Golf Outing & Pig Roast on June 21 at Good Park Golf Course, 530 Nome Ave., Akron.

Registration for golf will start at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon.

Golf will include pastries and coffee at registration, lunch at the turn and pig roast dinner following the game for $125.

Non-golfers are invited to the pig roast dinner for $50. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Make checks payable to Friends of Kristen M. Scalise, 274 Harvest Drive, Akron, OH 44333.

Reservations are limited.

For questions and to RSVP, contact Sarah Hegnauer at 330-697-6545 or sarahhegnauer@hotmail.com.

REGION

Attorney to serve as

district court mediator

The 9th District Court of Appeals has selected attorney John Minter to serve as the court’s new mediator, according to a news release from the court.

Minter was chosen from more than a dozen attorneys. He has experience in mediation that began in law school. Most recently, he served as a mediator for Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court and as the court’s assistant dispute mediator resolution department administrator.

He will start with the 9th District on June 17.

The court hears appeals from trial courts in Lorain, Medina, Summit and Wayne counties.

UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

Risk management

workshop for coaches



A risk management workshop for youth leaders, coaches and adult volunteers is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Student Union at the University of Akron.

Youth-serving organizations have not always been safe places for kids, with child sexual abuse, physical abuse, exploitation and ritual abuse occurring in churches, youth sports and any group that works with kids, according to UA’s post about the event.

The workshop will include managing and minimizing the risks associated with youth programs, monitoring youth activity to ensure compliance during events, ensuring background screening of all volunteers and completing compliance reports.

Attendees will learn to understand the principles and processes of risk management, how to effectively communicate risk to all levels of their organizations, how to identify signs and symptoms of abuse, assessing risk and selecting appropriate actions and controls using key policies/tools.

To register, visit uakron.edu/uabs/uas-risk-management-workshop. For questions, contact Myra Snipes at 330-375-2704.