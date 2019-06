Calling Doctor Who fans: There will be a Doctor Who Day celebration at 2 p.m. at the Wayne County Public Library in Wooster. There will be crafts, games and trivia. Fans are invited to dress as his or her favorite character.

Animal time: Outback Ray's Amazing Animal Show will be at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the Highland Square Library in Akron. This is a chance to learn more about animals and critters and get up close and personal.