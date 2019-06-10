Forty-one full-time faculty at the University of Akron elected to take a voluntary early retirement or buyout package, the university announced Monday.

That represents 2.6 percent of all faculty.

About half of the faculty was eligible to participate, but the university had not stated a target number leaders hoped would take the buyout.

Faculty who elected to take the buyout will be employed through the end of the 2019-20 school year and will be paid for a year after that.

A release from the university said the time table will give deans and heads of departments time to "plan for the future."

"The deans are being provided the results for their respective colleges so they can begin their planning process," the release said.

This story will be updated.

Contact reporter Jennifer Pignolet at jpignolet@thebeaconjournal.com, at 330-996-3216 or on Twitter @JenPignolet.