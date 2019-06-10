The primary suspect in a violent slaying June 3 in Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood has become the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force’s fugitive of the week. A reward is being offered.

Eugene C. Wells Jr., 24, who police believe gunned down Walter J. Matthews, 23, in broad daylight, has eluded law enforcement authorities since the afternoon slaying took place.

On June 4, Akron police believed they had located Wells at an Allenford Street address.

While dozens of onlookers watched, police barricaded part of the Akron street in an attempt to capture the suspect. A dozen police vehicles joined the operation.

The standoff outside the house ended eight hours later without Wells, who police believe had been at the house at one time during the day.

Wells' last known address is near the 100 block of Fulton Street in Akron. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information in reference to Wells, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.