Police are looking for a 24-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a 23-year-old Akron woman in the head early Sunday morning.

The woman was listed in critical condition at Cleveland Clinic Akron General with the head wound, Akron police said Monday. The shooting took place about 3 a.m. in the 200 block of East Voris Street, near where the woman lived, according to police.

Akron police have arrest warrants for Stuart J. Boykin Jr., 24, with a last known address on East Ido Avenue. He was last seen with the woman prior to the shooting, police said.

Boykin is 5-foot-11-inches and weighs 210 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Boykin also has an escape warrant issued through Akron Municipal Court on an unrelated case, police said.