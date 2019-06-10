The body found by a kayaker Saturday morning floating in the Ohio & Erie Canal just south of downtown Akron has been identified as 35-year-old Carl Young II of Akron.

He is the third person found or suspected dead in Akron's rain-swollen waterways since June 2.►Sunday.◄

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet determined the cause and manner of Young's death, a spokesman said Monday. A determination is waiting on the results of toxicology tests.

Before Young was identified, fire officials had confirmed the body was not that of 24-year-old Catalino Hernandez, an immigrant from Guatemala who disappeared June 2 while swimming in the Cuyahoga River in the Merriman Valley.

While searching for Hernandez on June 3, a group of kayakers found another immigrant dead in the river near where Hernandez disappeared, the Chuckery area of Cascade Valley Metro Park.

Ratna Mahat, 62, was reported missing by his family May 31 when he didn't return home after a walk. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

Mahat, one of the many Bhutanese refugees who have come to Akron in recent years, appeared to die after getting his clothes entangled in branches on the water.