A storefront commercial building at Ira Avenue and Old Main Street in Akron was destroyed in an early morning fire Monday. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called the building shortly after midnight.

Three engines, a tower truck, ladder truck and two other vehicles were needed, according to the Akron Fire Department.

At one point, firefighters were pulled away from the building because the structure was unsound. Roads to the site were closed to traffic.

As of 11 a.m., no other details were available, including the cause of the fire.