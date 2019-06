Akron police are investigating the death of a man struck by a motor vehicle early Monday morning on East Tallmadge Avenue.

The man has not yet been identified, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office said. The incident happened about 3 a.m.

Part of East Tallmadge was closed off but has since reopened. The incident happened east of Home Avenue and before Brittain Road.

No other information was available as of 7:30 a.m.