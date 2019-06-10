Commuters along the Akron-area stretch of Interstate 76 should expect less bumpy ride by Tuesday morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said starting Monday evening it will smooth over milled-out bumps on sections of I-76 on bridges and exits/entrances near Barber Road and other nearby spots to Route 21.

Workers will put down temporary new asphalt to taper parts of the milled-out areas to make bumps smoother, ODOT spokesman Brent Kovacs said.

“It should only take one night,” he said.

In the next week or two, the milled-out sections will get their final smooth top coat, he said, as that part of the I-76 reconstruction project is scheduled to be done in July.

The recent milling was a necessary step to prepare the roadway for its final resurfacing, Kovacs said.

“They created some small bumps,” he said.

The work scheduled for Monday was in response to complaints that the bumps are causing some vehicles to violently react when they are hit.

Among the complainants was Mike Vielhaber, an overnight news photographer for Beacon Journal’s news partner News 5 Cleveland, who tweeted out Saturday that ODOT needed to address the bumps in part because he saw a motorcyclist nearly wreck.