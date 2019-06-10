AKRON

Police arrest man suspected

of shooting woman in head

A man suspected of shooting a woman in the head early Sunday morning in Akron was arrested early Monday afternoon.

Stuart Boykin Jr., 24, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Monday on East Mapledale Street, Akron police said. Boykin was taken into custody without incident by the US Marshals Office Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Akron detectives had signed warrants for felonious assault and weapons under disability involving Boykin.

The woman was listed in critical condition at Cleveland Clinic Akron General with the head wound, Akron police said Monday. The shooting took place about 3 a.m. in the 200 block of East Voris Street, near where the woman lived, according to police.

Boykin had a last known address on East Ido Avenue. He was last seen with the woman prior to the shooting, police said.

Boykin also has an escape warrant issued through Akron Municipal Court on an unrelated case, police said.

Authorities ID man found

dead in Ohio & Erie canal

The body found by a kayaker Saturday morning floating in the Ohio & Erie Canal just south of downtown Akron has been identified as 35-year-old Carl Young II of Akron.

He is the third person found or suspected dead in Akron's rain-swollen waterways since June 2.

Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet determined the cause and manner of Young's death, a spokesman said Monday.

Before Young was identified, fire officials had confirmed the body was not that of 24-year-old Catalino Hernandez, an immigrant from Guatemala who disappeared June 2 while swimming in the Cuyahoga River in the Merriman Valley.

Grants to be explained

at community meeting

Councilwoman Margo Sommerville will host the Ward 3 community meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at Helen Arnold CLC, 450 Vernon Odom Blvd.

The meeting will cover the retooling of the city's two community grant programs. The My Neighborhood Our Akron program will be replaced with the Akron City Council Neighborhood Partnership, which is administered by city council and the mayor's staff. The Neighborhood Partnership Program will continue to be administered by the city of Akron and Akron Community Foundation but be renamed Beyond the Table.

Applications will be available at the meeting.

CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Stow judge candidate

to hold fundraiser

Tania Nemer, a candidate for Stow Municipal Court judge, will have a campaign kickoff event and 40th birthday celebration from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The event will be at Boulevard Tavern, 435 Chestnut Blvd. in Cuyahoga Falls. It is open to the public. Suggested donations are $100 for individuals and $40 for young professionals and 1997 Wash Jesuit alumni.

Nemer is currently a magistrate in Akron Municipal Court.

CHARDON

Mother charged in newborn's

death pleads not guilty

A woman who authorities say put her newborn baby boy in a garbage bag and left him in a wooded area in 1993 has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder.

Forty-nine-year-old Gail Eastwood-Ritchey pleaded not guilty Monday in Geauga County to aggravated murder and murder charges. Her bond was set at $250,000.

Community members paid for a funeral, burial and a headstone marked "Geauga's Child."

Investigators say Eastwood-Ritchey stated she hid the pregnancy from everyone. They say the woman, of the Cleveland suburb of Euclid, married the baby's father and has three grown children.

Authorities say familial DNA ancestry from an online database was used to track down Eastwood-Ritchey.