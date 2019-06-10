A University of Akron School of Law professor was confirmed Monday by the U.S. Senate for a spot on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Ryan T. Holte’s nomination passed on a 65-35 vote. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown joined several Democrats in the vote for Holte. He will serve a 15-year term on the Washington, D.C.-based court, which hears claims for money filed against the federal government.

“Ryan Holte has the experience and temperament necessary to make an outstanding judge,” said Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio’s Republican senator. “Throughout the nomination process I’ve been impressed with Ryan’s demeanor, credentials and earnest desire to serve his country.”

Holte joined the University of Akron School of Law in 2017 and serves as the David L. Brennan Associate Professor of Law and Director, Center for Intellectual Property Law and Technology.

He teaches property, patent and copyright law at the law school.

Holte was previously a law professor at Southern Illinois University School of Law and is widely published in intellectual property subjects.

Before entering academia, Holte practiced as a litigation attorney at the United States Federal Trade Commission, an associate in the Intellectual Property Practice Group at the Jones Day law firm, and a patent prosecutor at the Finnegan law firm.

He also has served as a law clerk to Judge Stanley F. Birch Jr. on the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and as a law clerk to Judge Loren A. Smith on the United States Court of Federal Claims.

"I’m confident that Ryan will make a terrific judge on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims," Portman said.