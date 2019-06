Kid concert: Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa will perform at 6:30 p.m. at the State Theatre in Cleveland. The Nickelodeon star and YouTuber is in the midst of a multicity tour. For more and tickets, visit playhousesquare.org.

Lake music: There will be free swimming from 3 to 6:45 p.m. in the lake area of Summit Metro Parks' Munroe Falls Park. There will be a concert at 7 p.m. at the Maple Beach Shelter by the Metro Parks Ensemble. The park is at 521 S. River Road.