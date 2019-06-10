WASHINGTON — U.S. employers hired the most people on record in April, while the number of open jobs was largely unchanged, evidence that the job market remains solid.

The Labor Department says businesses filled 5.9 million jobs in April, 4.2% more than in March and the most since records began in December 2000.

The report shows employers are confident enough about the economy to add staff. Still, there were warning signs: The number of job openings has declined from a record 7.6 million in November to 7.4 million in April. That suggests demand for labor has softened.

On Friday, the government said employers added 75,000 jobs in May and 224,000 in April. Those monthly figures are a net total, while the 5.9 million is a total count of all hiring in April.