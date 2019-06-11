MASSILLON — Six teens were rescued Monday afternoon after they were swept into a storm drain on Tremont Avenue SE, west of South Sippo Park.

One of the teens was swept at least a half of a mile through the culvert that runs beneath the city. Police were waiting downstream for the boy at an entry point just east of state Route 21 and Tremont Avenue SW, next to Rivertree Towers, according to Massillon Police Sgt. Josh Edwards.

“He had some skinned up knees but is OK,” the sergeant said.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. city firefighters and police were called to the culvert, which runs under the city into the Tuscarawas River. None of the boys was injured.

According to Massillon Police Lt. Michael Maier, the boys were playing in Sippo Creek just outside of the park. The heavy rains caused the waterway to swell and swept one of the boys into a storm drain.

The remaining boys linked arms to help their friend escape, but they also became trapped in the rushing water. One of the boys managed to make his way out of the water and called for help.

Tethered to the end of a rope city officers and firefighters held tightly, Massillon Fire Chief Tom Burgasser waded into the water, which was about 2½ to 3 feet high, to assist in the rescue.

Burgasser was in his office at Fire Station 1 when he heard the call.

“We just go; that’s what we do,” he said. “It was better to have me at the end of the rope and having the strong guys pull me out instead of the other way around.”

The kids, the chief said, were about 100 to 150 feet into the culvert and were able to move to the edges of the pipe.

It was like playing tug-of-war, Maier said.

“Pulling those 120-pound kids felt like pulling a Mack truck,” he added.

The culvert carries water from the reservoir to the Tuscarawas River. The heavy downpour created the hazardous situation, Maier said.

Emergency personnel evaluated the kids at Fire Station 1 as a safety precaution.

