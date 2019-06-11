AKRON — An Akron man was struck and killed by a train late Friday afternoon near East Bartges Street and South Broadway at downtown’s southern edge, police said.

The man was identified by the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office as 48-year-old Tommy Atkins, a homeless man. Atkins died of multiple trauma to extremities, a spokesman for the office said Monday.

According to police, Atkins had climbed onto a southbound train that was stopped on the tracks. He jumped off the southbound train into the path of a northbound train.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, which is near Metro Regional Transit Authority’s Robert K. Pfaff Transit Center.

Akron police and fire personnel and representatives of CSX, the company that operates the train, were on the scene Friday afternoon.