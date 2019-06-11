Four passengers, including a 1-year-old baby, were transported to the hospital Monday following two separate buggy-vehicle crashes on the fringes of Wayne County.

About 2 p.m., a pickup collided with an Amish buggy on Massillon Road south of Mount Eaton, according to Trooper Jeremy Parks of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The truck pulling a trailer was traveling southbound when it crested a hill and came upon the buggy. The driver of the truck swerved left to avoid the buggy but oncoming traffic forced it to stay close and the truck clipped the buggy.

A 1-year-old male in the buggy was transported for nonlife-threatening injuries to Aultman Hospital in Canton. The 16-year-old driver and 13-year-old passenger in the buggy were treated and released at the scene.

The driver and two passengers in the truck suffered no injuries.

About 4 p.m., an Amish buggy was struck by a vehicle Monday on state Route 302 near Lattasburg and the Ashland-Wayne county line.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and New Pittsburg Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene to treat the occupants of the buggy. According to initial reports, there were seven occupants in the buggy, and three people were transported to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

A section of Route 302 near Camp Road was closed as first responders worked and debris was cleaned up.