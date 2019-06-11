A court filing indicates televangelist Ernest Angley’s Grace Cathedral Inc. and Winston Broadcasting Network repaid $3.6 million plus interest and costs to ward off a sheriff’s auction of the Cathedral Buffet property in Cuyahoga Falls.

But lawyer fees are another matter.

“Plaintiff’s claim in regard to attorney fees remains disputed and is not satisfied,” says a court document filed in Summit County Court of Common Pleas. The document does not say how much money is in dispute.

The court document was filed Friday, the same day that the Cathedral Buffet property at 2690 State Road, which includes Winston Broadcasting’s WBNX-TV’s offices, had been slated for a sheriff’s auction. The sale was canceled Thursday after partial settlement papers were filed with the court.

The same document, while not providing dollar figures, says that defendants Winston Broadcasting Network, Grace Cathedral Inc. and WBNX official Ronald Midcap paid plaintiff Beck Energy Corp. “its principal, interest and costs to date.”

Beck Energy Corp. successfully sued in Summit County Court, saying the defendants had defaulted on a $3.6 million loan Beck Energy had made to Angley’s organizations in 2013. The Angley organizations made 36 interest-only monthly payments of $24,000 each but failed to make a final payment of $3.6 million plus unpaid interest due February 2017, according to the lawsuit.

Beck Energy, an oil-lease company based in Ravenna, held the mortgage on the nearly 6 acres of property and also had a gas well on the site.

The Cathedral Buffet restaurant closed in 2017 after U.S. District Court ordered the restaurant to pay $388,000 in back wages and damages to more than 200 congregation members who had worked at the restaurant.

Angley appealed and won but the restaurant has not reopened to the public.

