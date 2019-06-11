A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon off Spicer Street, blocks from the University of Akron campus.

Within minutes of the shooting, a suspect was taken into custody without incident in a parking lot in the 800 block of nearby East Exchange Street, according to Akron police.

The victim was shot multiple times, said police and people who were in their homes nearby or outside at the time of the shooting, but did not see it. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released by authorities pending positive identification and family notification. A relative who came to the scene after the shooting said the victim was not a UA student. The relative said the victim was the father of a several-month-old baby.

Area residents said the suspected shooter was in the neighborhood to visit his girlfriend and shot the victim after provoking a fight with him.

Akron police said in a news release that the victim and the alleged shooter were arguing prior to the shooting.

The victim was shot in or near an apartment building parking lot in the 500 block of Spicer Street, near the intersection of Beacon Street.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

This is a developing story. Check with Ohio.com and the Akron Beacon Journal for updates.