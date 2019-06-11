RITTMAN — Police are investigating an incident in which two people reportedly tried to get a 12-year-old girl to approach their car last Tuesday.

The girl’s mother, a 37-year-old resident of Briarhill Drive, called police around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and said the suspicious car had been in their neighborhood about an hour earlier, according to a news release from the department.

The woman told police the white SUV with two occupants pulled up in front of their house and motioned for her daughter to approach the vehicle. The girl ignored them and they drove away, according to the news release.

The driver was described as a man wearing a baseball cap, and the passenger as a woman with dark curly hair.