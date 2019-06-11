New vehicle sales in Northeast Ohio dipped in May while sales of used cars, SUVs and light trucks grew.

New vehicle sales in a 21-county area of Northern Ohio totaled 21,200 in May, down 4.4% from 22,176 a year ago, according to the latest figures from the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association.

Used vehicle sales in the region hit 19,041, up 3.4% from 18,418 in May 2018.

Since Jan. 1, new vehicle sales in the region totaled 99,624, down 3.1% from 102,753 for the same five-month period in 2018.

In Summit County, new vehicle sales for May were 2,039, down 7.4% from 2,202 a year ago, according to the Northeast Ohio Automobile Dealers Association. Used vehicle sales in the county totaled 3,566, up 250 or 7.5% from 3,316 a year ago.

Sales of new vehicles during the first five months of 2019 in Summit County totaled 9,545, down 743 or 7.2% from the same period a year ago. Used vehicle sales since Jan. 1 totaled 17,126 in the county, up 713 or 4.3% from 16,413 for the first five months of 2018.

“Over the past 10 years, manufacturers have engineered vehicles to be more durable and require less maintenance, so they last longer. It’s only natural that we would see more of them in the market,” Louis A. Vitantonio, GCADA president, said in a news release. “We could also be witnessing the emergence of a short-term trend, and a rare opportunity for consumers. Because used vehicle sales are up, there is more demand for consumer trade ins.”

It also means dealerships are anxious to make deals to increase new vehicle sales, Vitantonio said.

New vehicle sales are expected to rebound in the next few months and with the introduction of the new 2020 models, he said.

Sales of trucks and SUVs grew slightly in the 21-county area in May from a year ago while car sales fell, the GCADA reported.

Chevrolet was the region’s top-selling brand with 3,150 new vehicles sold in May, followed by Ford with 2,849 sales. Honda was the third best-selling brand, followed by Toyota.

Commercial truck sales were up substantially and an indicator of future economic growth, the GCADA said.