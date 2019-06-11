The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 77 between Interstate 480 and Interstate 490 in Cuyahoga County from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday for bridge beam work.

Motorists will be detoured to state Route 176.

