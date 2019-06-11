A quadriplegic Akron man only able to move his head and neck was sentenced to 17½ years in prison Tuesday in federal court for running a pipeline of methamphetamine and heroin between California and Akron.

Federal prison officials will assess Patrick Griffin’s medical needs and decide where he should be confined. Griffin, who is on ventilator and respirator, will need to be in a medical facility.

“It’s just tragic,” said Rhonda Kotnik, Griffin’s attorney.

The hefty prison sentence is the latest sad chapter in Griffin’s life, starting when he was a young boy sitting on his pregnant mother’s lap and his father shot her and continuing when he was shot in 2011, leaving him paralyzed. Griffin pleaded guilty in 2016 to trying to extort money from former Ohio State University football star Beanie Wells and then was indicted last year on federal drug charges.

Griffin, 31, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Cleveland to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine and heroin. Federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss several other felony drug charges against him.

Kotnik pushed for a sentence of about 10 years.

U.S. District Court Judge Patricia Gaughan, however, noted that Griffin was given a chance when he was sentenced to home confinement for the Wells’ extortion case in 2016 and ended up organizing the national drug ring.

Griffin was one of several people charged in the drug case.

