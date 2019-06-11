AKRON

Grants to be explained

at community meeting

Councilwoman Margo Sommerville will host the Ward 3 community meeting at 6 p.m. Friday June 15at Helen Arnold CLC, 450 Vernon Odom Blvd.

The meeting will cover the retooling of the city's two community grant programs. The My Neighborhood Our Akron program will be replaced with the Akron City Council Neighborhood Partnership, which is administered by City Council and the mayor's staff. The Neighborhood Partnership Program will continue to be administered by the city of Akron and Akron Community Foundation but be renamed Beyond the Table.

Applications will be available at the meeting.

KENT

Kent State University

appoints interim provost

Melody Tankersley has been appointed interim senior vice president and provost at Kent State University, effective July 1.

As provost she will be the university’s chief academic officer and No. 2 leader.

She succeeds Todd Diacon, who will become Kent State’s 13th president July 1, succeeding President Beverly J. Warren.

Tankersley, who has worked at Kent State for 26 years, has been senior associate provost since 2015 and dean of graduate studies since 2016. She is a tenured professor in the College of Education, Health and Human Services.

A national search for provost will begin in the fall.

BARBERTON

Free father workshops

to be offered at center

A free workshop series on “The 7 Habits of a 24/7 Dad” will begin June 19 in Barberton.

The weekly series will run through July 24 and will be held at Embrace Clinic and Care Center, 180 1st St. N.W. in Barberton.

The series is open to all father and father role models in Summit County. Those who participate will receive a gas card or bus pass for each session they attend and a one-year family pass to the Akron Zoo if they make every session.

For more information or to register, call 330-825-1900 or send an email to info@embraceccc.org.

CAMPAIGN TRAIL

'Extreme Wing' event planned

for County Council member

The Committee to Reelect John Schmidt, Summit County Council's District 2 representative, will host its annual Extreme Wing Extravaganza fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Dante’s Gameday Grille, 1019 N. Main St., Akron.

The requested donation is $35. Tickets are available at the door or by calling 330-923-9876.

KENT

Part of Hudson Road closed

for waterline replacement

Hudson Road between Fairchild Avenue and Cuyahoga Street is closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through June 19 for a waterline replacement project, the city said.

The detour involves North Mantua Street, Cuyahoga and Hudson.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Troy Gawlak to lead

local Democratic group

The Summit County Democratic Party has named Troy Gawlak as the new executive director.

Gawlak, a Canton native, worked on U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s re-election campaign, one of the few Democrats to win statewide last year. He previously worked with an Akron-based political fundraising firm serving state and local candidates. He holds a bachelor's degree in history from Kent State and a master's in political science from the University of Akron.

The position has been vacant since January 2017 when Pete Nischt, a former Summit County assistant prosecutor, stepped down.

Part of Brandywine Road

to close temporarily

Brandywine Road in Northfield Center Township between Twinsburg and Highland roads will be closed beginning Thursday for a crossover pipe replacement.

Summit County Engineer Alan Brubaker said the road should be reopened by 5 p.m. on Friday.

The crossover pipe is located near 8544 Brandywine Road.

Brubaker said the detour route will involve Highland and Twinsburg roads and Olde Route 8.

The timetable for completion is subject to weather conditions.