Stow Glen Health Care Center and Hudson Elms Nursing Home are on a federal watch list of nursing homes that are candidates for designation as among the worst nationwide.

The list includes more than 400 national candidates for the federal “Special Focus Facilities” list of nursing homes with the most serious history of quality of care issues.

But the administrator of Stow Glen said care at her facility has improved and inclusion on the candidates’ list does not include recent inspections.

And the owner of Hudson Elms said his company was committed to care.

However, local and state advocates said complaints have increased at both facilities in recent years.

Stow Glen and Hudson Elms have been on “our informal regional watch and we see that there have been complaints and issues there,” said Sam McCoy, senior vice president of elder rights for Direction Home Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities.

Erin Pettegrew, deputy state long-term ombudsman for the Department of Aging, also confirmed complaints have increased.

The list of the 400-some candidates for the worst list was secret until recently when two U.S. senators from Pennsylvania made it public. Officials with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have since said they also will release the list.

Stow Glen CEO and Administrator Tammy Denton said the information used to compile the watch list was not the latest information and did not include an inspection in February.

This is the first time the facility has been on the candidate list, she said.

“We had a few issues in 2018,” Denton said. “But 2019 was an excellent inspection.”

Denton said privately owned Stow Glen partnered with the JCTH management company beginning in September for training, expertise and other factors to ensure quality care for residents.

“We've done a lot of education, in-services and audits to ensure the quality care for my residents,” Denton said.

Denton said she stands by her facility.

“I've had my own family members here, and I would not hesitate to do it again,” she said.

Paul Bergsten, co-owner of Hillstone and Boulder, which owns Hudson Elms, said in an email that his company is “dedicated to its success.”

Hillstone also owns Fairlawn Rehab & Nursing Home, which is included on the nation’s 88 worst list. Hillstone informed the state this week it plans to voluntarily shutter the Copley Township facility.

Reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at 330-541-9434 or lfreeman@recordpub.com. Betty Lin-Fisher can be reached at 330-996-3724 or blinfisher@thebeaconjournal.com