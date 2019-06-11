Summit County Council is considering the creation of a countywide group to address storm water issues in communities across the county.

Council’s committee of the whole on Monday approved giving a second reading at its meeting next Monday to a recommendation from the nine-member Charter Review Commission. The resolution, if passed, would put the issue on the November ballot for voters to decide if they want to amend the county charter to create the Storm Water Management Commission.

Council, which is on recess for all of July, will discuss it and vote on it at future meetings. Members have to make a decision by Aug. 7, the deadline to submit the question to be on the November ballot.

Jeff Snell, an attorney who served on the review commission, said there are 15 storm water watersheds in Summit County, where each of the 31 cities, townships and villages do something different when it comes to storm water management.

Many charge their residents a monthly storm water utility fee, like Munroe Falls ($3), Stow ($5) and Silver Lake ($8), while many of the communities in the northern part of the county are part of the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, which operates primarily in Cuyahoga County, and pay the district between roughly $2 and $9 based on how much impervious surface area they have, like rooftops, driveways and patios.

“The water has no jurisdictional line,” Snell said. “We don't have a comprehensive [countywide] system.”

The storm water commission would work on a watershed-based storm water management plan, Snell said. It would be made up of the county executive, county engineer and county council president, plus five other county electors, including a representative each from the county's mayors and township associations.

According to Snell, the county is on its fifth version of storm water management plans, dating back to a 1996 County Council resolution to reinvent storm water management in the county.

"Twenty-three years later, we don't have a county system,” he said.

In November 2014, voters defeated a proposed sales tax, a percentage of which would have gone to storm water management.

Jason Dodson, chief of staff to the Summit County executive, said the county engineer’s office previously put together a countywide storm water management plan applying to both municipalities and townships.

But the county prosecutor’s office decided although the county likely has the authority to impose a storm water fee in the townships, it doesn’t have the authority to impose it countywide without making it voluntary because of home rule. Dodson said even if voters were to approve creating the commission through the charter this fall, that legal hurdle would remain in place.

The county's most recent storm water plan is the Summit County Engineer’s Office's Surface Water Management District, which county council approved in September 2017 to alleviate runoff and flooding issues. So far, the only community that’s signed up for the voluntary storm water utility at $4 a month for residents is Bath, where surveying the streams and ditches draining into the Yellow Creek watershed was its first step.

Snell, who called it “a siloed program,” emphasized the storm water commission idea is not “anti-engineer."

"We have to address this issue as a county,” said Snell, adding that communities working together could figure out where water is coming from to determine where fixes could be made.

Snell called funding “the elephant in here” but said those involved would need to get together to talk before determining what funding would look like.

District 3 council member Gloria Rodgers said the commission would be “cluttering up the charter” and could be set up outside of it.

“I do not see any cities joining this,” she said, adding communities want to control their own laws and how their money is used.

Rodgers said the county should also wait to see what happens with Senate Bill 2, which would create a statewide planning structure for watershed programs to be implemented by local soil and water conservation districts.

District 7 council member Bethany McKenney said she wanted time to talk to mayors and residents and look at what other counties are doing.

“I'm open-minded to this,” she said. “I'm not against it or for it.”

Dodson and Heidi Swindell with the Summit County Engineer’s Office both said their respective offices would prefer to see the commission created legislatively with an ordinance rather than in the charter.

Snell said the commission could be done through an ordinance but said that would be a mistake.

“I think this is the only way to bring all the parties together to really intensely study this and figure out a plan to make it work,” Snell said. “We will all find value in this, all of us as a county."

