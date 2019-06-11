Let's Dance: Derek Hough: LIVE! The Tour will waltz its way into the Akron Civic Theatre at 7:30 Wednesday. This is the dancer's first-ever solo tour. Tickets range from $49.50 to $85. For more, visit akroncivic.com.

Trip down Memory Lane: There will a free program titled Cuyahoga Falls Photos & Memories at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Library. The Cuyahoga Falls Historical Society will share photos from its collection highlighting schools, parks, churches and downtown Cuyahoga Falls, including State Road.

Child author: You can meet author Sherri Duskey Rinker at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lake Middle School in Hartville. She is the author of "Goodnight, Goodnight" and the "Construction Site" series. She also penned "Steam Train, Dream Train" and the nonfiction picture book "Big Machines: The Story of Virginia Lee Burton." Other titles include "The 12 Sleighs of Christmas," "Tiny and the Big Dig" and "Celebrate YOU!" The talk with be followed by a Q&A and a book signing. Books will be available for purchase.