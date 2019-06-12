Akron firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning at a vacant house at 529 Blanche St. in the city's Sherbondy Hill neighborhood.

No injuries were reported, fire spokeswoman Lt. Sierjie Lash said.

Authorities were called to the scene at about 5 a.m. and took a defensive stance because of the severity of the fire, she said.

Akron fire working a fire in a vacant house along Blanche near Laurel. Heavy fire on arrival. No injuries. @AkronFiredept @fire_330 pic.twitter.com/OKxC84obmU

— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) June 12, 2019





