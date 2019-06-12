A 30-year-old Akron man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for a December 2017 shooting outside of a bar that left the victim paralyzed.

Charles Shinn pleaded guilty May 14 to felonious assault with a firearm specification, a second-degree felony.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Amy Corrigall Jones sentenced Shinn to 10 years in prison.

Shinn was at the Park Place Lounge, 1507 Aster Ave. in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve 2017 with several people when he got into an argument with a 41-year-old man. After the fight, Shinn got a handgun from his apartment and fired several shots at the victim as he ran away.

The man is now paralyzed from the waist down, prosecutors say.