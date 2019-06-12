A man shot to death Tuesday afternoon off Spicer Street, just blocks from the University of Akron campus, has been identified.

A Summit County Medical Examiner's Office spokesman said Wednesday that 21-year-old Jamarrick Keyshawn Valentine of Akron died at the scene from gunshot wounds. The aspiring police officer was shot while he was trying to break up a fight between two men, authorities said.

Within minutes of the shooting, De’Jon Cash, 30, of Akron, was taken into custody without incident in a parking lot in the 800 block of East Exchange Street, about a mile east of the shooting, Akron police said Tuesday.

Valentine was shot in or near a parking lot at an apartment building in the 500 block of Spicer Street near the intersection of Beacon Street.

Police officers responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m.The victim was shot multiple times, according to police and neighbors who were in their homes or outside at the time of the shooting but did not see it.

Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland reported Wednesday that Valentine had applied to become an Akron police officer. Akron Captain Christopher Brewer told the television station that Valentine had passed the written portion of his exam to become an officer and ranked 16th out of nearly 800 applicants.

Police said the suspected shooter was in the neighborhood to visit his girlfriend and was outside arguing with another man. The residents said Valentine intervened to break up the fight and then was shot.

"This all stems from a domestic dispute," Brewer told News 5. "There were no drugs involved. ... There were no underlying crimes or robberies."

Cash was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and was booked into the Summit County Jail on Tuesday. Police are still investigating. More charges may come.