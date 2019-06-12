Akron police detectives are investigating two possibly related early morning Wednesday breaking and entering incidents at Metro PCS mobile phone stores.

The incidents happened about two hours apart at Metro PCS stores that are about six miles from each other.

The first incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the store at 1350 S. Arlington St., north of East Waterloo Road in East Akron.

Officers responded to an alarm and saw that the store’s front glass window had been broken.

Police said in a news release that nothing appeared to be missing.

The second incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Metro PCS store at 1021 East Ave., at Vernon Odom Boulevard in the city’s Sherbondy Hill neighborhood,

At this store, officers saw the store’s front glass window had been broken and three bricks on the nearby sidewalk.

Police said the burglars took an unknown amount of cell phone cases.

Police say the trio of male suspects are all between 15 to 20 years old and about 5'7" to 5'10" tall. One of the three was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

Police did not immediately say how they obtained a description of the suspects.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

People can also text tips to 274637 (CRIMES).