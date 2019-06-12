GOODYEAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. pays

visit to Akron tire factory

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been speeding around racetracks on four wheels for decades.

On Monday, the 44-year-old retired NASCAR driver saw in person for the first time how Goodyear builds NASCAR race tires — he even got a chance to help build an Eagle race tire.

Earnhardt, who retired in 2017 full-time from NASCAR racing, came to Akron to tour Goodyear’s race tire factory. Goodyear is the exclusive maker of race tires for NASCAR.

“I’ve never seen Goodyear racing tires being made,” Earnhardt tweeted. “I wish I’d seen it decades ago. NASCAR should make it part of rookie orientation. It’d save me a ton of headaches I created for myself.”

Goodyear Chief Executive Officer Rich Kramer presented Earnhardt with a $43,000 donation to the Dale Jr. Foundation, which helps underprivileged people, particularly children.

NONPROFITS

Akron woman is named

to national museum board

Julia Rea Bianchi, chief operating officer of financial literacy organization Blue Chip Kids, is now on the board of the National Women’s History Museum in Alexandria, Virginia.

The museum on Tuesday announced Bianchi’s appointment as a director. Besides her work on Blue Chip Kids, Bianchi, of Akron and Miami, is a dedicated philanthropist and has extensive nonprofit board and fundraising experience, the museum said.

“Her unique background and experience make her an asset to the board and the museum as a whole,” Susan Whiting, museum board chair, said in a news release. “She has a firm commitment to helping us to build our movement to honor women in a women’s history museum that will be an enduring inspiration for future generations."

AQUISITIONS

RPM International buys



firms in New Hampshire

RPM International Inc. is now the owner of a New Hampshire-based maker of commercial construction joint sealants, primarily expanding foam tape, and a related company.

Medina-based RPM said its Tremco Commercial Sealants & Waterproofing business acquired joint sealant maker Schul International Co. and Schul products marketing and sales company Willsal LLC. Terms were not disclosed.

Both companies are headquartered in Hudson, New Hampshire, and have combined annual net sales of approximately $15 million.

BANKING

S&T Bank opens branch



on Front Street in Falls

S&T Bank has opened its newest branch on Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls with a focus on small-business services, including owner-managed businesses.

The branch will provide business loans, consumer loans, residential loans, mortgage loans and wealth management services.

S&T also has full-service retail branches in Fairlawn and Hilliard, and a loan office in Independence.

Corporate parent S&T Bancorp Inc. this month acquired DNB Financial Corp., holding company for Pennsylvania community bank DNB First, for about $206 million.

With the merger, S&T has operations in western and central Pennsylvania, northeast and central Ohio, and upstate New York.